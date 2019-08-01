Sabin knows inconsistency is holding Banbury back

It’s another big weekend for Banbury with Home Counties Premier Cricket League points and a place in the next round of the ECB Twenty20 Cup up for grabs.

Banbury entertain Aston Rowant in Saturday’s Division One fixture at White Post Road where captain Lloyd Sabin will be looking for his side to extend their recent good run.

We’ve proved that we can bat well against the top teams but we have to do it against teams lower down the table Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

The following day, Banbury head to Kegworth for the rearranged regional finals of the Twenty20 Cup. They face Berkswell in their semi-final and if they win, will face the host club or Finedon Dolben in the final later that day.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Sabin said: “We’ve proved we can bat well against the top teams but we have to do it against teams lower down the table.

“We’ve been too inconsistent this season with the bat and that’s probably down to the mental approach, but teams are allowed to bowl well against us.

“We were on a decent run before we lost at Buckingham so hopefully that was just a blip. We’ve closed the gap on the top-two but Henley are still well clear, all we’ve got to do is concentrate on winning our own games.”

Looking back on Saturday’s draw at Henley, he added: “It was a good game for Joe Thomas to miss as it wasn’t a wicket for spin bowlers, it was a seamer’s wicket.

“Charlie Hill bowled well and got four wickets, Ollie Wright struggled for the first time this year, but he’s been top drawer, and David Whiteley bowled well again at first change.”