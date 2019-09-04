Sabin happy to see Banbury keep a grip on second spot

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin was happy with the way his side cemented second place in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Banbury returned from Finchampstead with a 20-run victory in Saturday’s thrilling division one fixture at the Memorial Ground where Shahid Yousaf rediscovered his form with the bat to hit 87 runs.

Sabin said: “It was a good game of cricket, both sides had chances to win it and both sides did their best to throw it away! We got a decent score on the board which I felt was just above par.

“It’s always a good wicket at Finchampstead and we knew how they like to play so knew what to expect. The rain came at the right time for us and we lost ten overs, then split up a very good partnership straight after the break.

“We dropped three of four chances and got a bit sloppy in the field, it looked like they were going to run away with it but we picked up more wickets to turn it around.

“We’ve been good in the field this season, although not so well on Saturday, we didn’t execute the plan how we wanted to in the first part of their innings. But once we got the breakthrough we managed to put the pressure on their batsmen down the order.”