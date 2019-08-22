Sabin explains why Banbury have not topped 200-mark

Banbury have yet to score 200 runs this season but have still managed to grind out eight Home Counties Premier Cricket League victories, much of that down to their excellent bowling and fielding.

Skipper Lloyd Sabin said: “There are a couple of reasons why we haven’t topped 200 runs so far, one is obviously that we haven’t batted well enough and the other is that we’ve chased down lower scores this year than before.

“The wickets haven’t been at their best this year but ultimately we haven’t been good enough with the bat. We’ve still won games of cricket and that’s the main thing, and a lot of that has been down to our bowling and fielding which has been excellent.”

Henley are all but home and hosed as they close in on another title. They are the team to beat and Sabin admits it’s been frustrating that Banbury have not managed to close the gap on the champions in recent years.

He said: “Henley are still the team to catch, we’d like to try and emulate them but we’ve been saying that for a few years now and we have to start doing that. Hopefully we can keep improving and get closer to them.”

Sabin has a full squad to choose from on Saturday but is mindful that the second XI face a crucial end of season campaign in their bid to get promoted. The skipper wants to give the second XI every chance of getting back to the division in the Cherwell Cricket League this year.