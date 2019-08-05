Sabin embarrassed by Banbury’s exit from Twenty20 Cup

Embarrassed – that’s how Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin felt following his side’s exit from the ECB Twenty20 Cup.

Banbury lost by six wickets in Sunday’s regional finals day at Kegworth CC where the Home Counties Premier Cricket League outfit were beaten by Berkswell in their semi-final. And it was the manner of the defeat which left Sabin fuming over his side’s performance with the bat.

I felt embarrassed for the people who came all that way to support us Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Banbury were dismissed for just 75 runs, having been reduced to 13-7 at one stage as wickets tumbled from the start of the innings. Only tail-enders David Whiteley (18) and Ollie Wright (31) managed to make double figures, putting on a defiant 49 runs for the final wicket in the last over.

Defending such a low total was always going to be a struggle but Banbury bowled and fielded well to reduce Berkswell to 43-4 at one stage. But opener Ateeq Javid (48no) and Daniel Chaudry (18no) saw Berkswell to victory in the 14th over to leave Sabin reflecting on a terrible day with the bat.

He said: “No excuses, we played too many loose shots and it was a poor batting display all round, I felt embarrassed for the people who came all that way to support us. In the end we did well to get to 70 plus and the one thing you can say about our team is that we’re a tight unit and we stick together, so we made them work hard for it.”