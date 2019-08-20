Sabin determined to cement second

Lloyd Sabin says he is determined to make sure Banbury remain in second place until the end of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign.

Banbury face two fixtures from which should surely harvest maximum points as Sabin looks to cement second spot behind division one leaders Henley.

Banbury entertain Slough, who are fighting relegation, on Saturday before travelling to lowly Finchampstead the following weekend.

Sabin said: “We’d like to finish as high as possible, second if we can, but we want to try a few different combinations out between now and the end of the season. We’ve got a favourable run-in but any team on their day can be dangerous.

“We’ll be looking for maximum points over the next two weekends, as we do every week. Slough are down there but have got some players who can win games on their own so we’ll have to be at our best. If we play well we should have enough to win the game.”