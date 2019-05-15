Sabin delighted to see the pressure pay off for Banbury

Captain Lloyd Sabin was delighted to see Banbury get off to a winning start on the opening day of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign.

Banbury secured the 57-run victory on the Duckworth Lewis method after rain curtailed High Wycombe’s reply in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road.

Wycombe captain Dan Marles inserted Banbury and saw his side soon made inroads into the hosts’ opening order as they reduced them to 25-4. But Olly Wright and Shazad Rana saved the day with an eighth wicket stand of 63.

Banbury were dismissed in the final over for 134 runs.

In their reply, Wycombe were reduced to 25-3 and 58-5 before the teams were called off. Chasing a revived target of 123 from 41 overs, George Russell and Cameron Parsons didn’t get much chance to extend their partnership when the umpires called a halt to proceedings with the visitors on 65-5 from 28 overs.

Sabin said: “We want our batting to be more consistent but Saturday’s game was one of the few when you have to hold your hands up and admit Wycombe bowled well and the wicket played a part.

“We kept the pressure on Wycombe and made it hard for them to score runs. When we picked up two good wickets the pressure was really on them.

“With four new batsmen in their side we knew the pressure would be on them to perform and we tried to take advantage of that.”