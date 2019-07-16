Sabin delighted to see Banbury take next step

Captain Lloyd Sabin was delighted to see his Banbury side get through to the next stage of the ECB National Club Twenty20 Cup.

Banbury beat Henley by 14 runs in Sunday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League Twenty20 regional final at Amersham. Banbury got to finals day at The Oval back in 2013 and Sunday’s success was the first time they’ve got to this stage of the competition since then.

We’ve played some good cricket in this competition in the past and we did again on Sunday Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Banbury beat Finchampstead by a massive 121 runs in their semi-final to book a place against Henley in the final. The next round of the competition takes place later this month when Banbury will face the winners from Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Birmingham.

Sabin said: “For the first time in a few years, finals day didn’t clash with a county game for us so we were able to get a full team out. We’ve played some good cricket in this competition in the past and we did again on Sunday.

“It’s nice to win some silverware, it’s a good competition and, hopefully, we can make more progress in the next round.”