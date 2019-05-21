Sabin delighted to see Banbury get the job done

Captain Lloyd Sabin was delighted to see Banbury make it back-to-back Home Counties Premier Cricket League wins.

Banbury ran out five-wicket winners in Saturday’s division one fixture at Horspath where Shahid Yousaf hit a half-century.

But Saturday’s victory came at a price with Joe White badly injuring his knee when playing a shot early in Banbury’s reply. The opener who joined the club from Great & Little Tew looks set to miss several games.

Horspath were restricted to 188-7 from their 50 overs and Banbury suffered a double blow at the start of their reply, Sabin was dismissed without troubling the scorers while White had to retire injured. But Ollie Clarke and Yousaf put on a crucial 50 runs from as many balls for the third wicket which formed the base of Banbury’s reply.

Sabin said: “We went there with the right approach mentally, I normally like to bat first but felt on Saturday if the wicket was going to do anything then it was going to be early on. We bowled okay and were really good in the field but didn’t make it hard enough for them in the first 25 overs and Horspath got away from us.

“After the drinks break we did much better and for the second 25 overs we were superb, especially our spinners. We didn’t have a lot of luck but we took our chances when they came and showed good match awareness.

“Everyone bought in to what we needed to do and, although we didn’t get off to the best of starts with the bat, we got it done. Ollie Clarke and Shazad Rana batted positively. It got to a point where it could have been quite tight but George Tait and Shazad batted very well, they were the calmest players out there.”