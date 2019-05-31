Royal Welcome will be an appropriate winner at Wolverhampton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Anthony Van Dyck led home the Aidan O’Brien battalions to win the Derby on Saturday with the Master of Ballydoyle saddling four of the first five home. The winner did not get the smoothest of passages up the home straight and he looked good value for his half-length success.

Japan was, arguably, finishing fastest of all in third and he is the 5/1 market leader at BetVictor for the St Leger - the final classic of the season – at Doncaster in September with the Derby winner 7s.

Earlier in the card Anna Nerium came from last to first to win the Princess Elizabeth Stakes and was cut from 14s to 6/1 at BetVictor for the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes. I felt the race fell apart on Saturday – they went too hard at the front – and I would be surprised if she followed up at the Royal meeting.

At Windsor this evening I hope to see Junior Rip (5.30) go one better than was the case at Wolverhampton last time when Jason Watson met trouble in running on the home turn. The selection is fitted with blinkers for the first time this evening and a 2lbs rise is fair.

Golden Horde (6.00) ran a race full of promise when fourth at Newbury on debut when he met trouble in running at the furlong mark. Adam Kirby keeps the rode on Clive Cox’s juvenile who has the plum draw in stall 1.

At Thirsk and Toro Strike (2.15) was pitched in at the deep end when fifth in a valuable Conditions event at Newbury on debut for Richard Fahey. The juvenile is certainly bred for the job and he can score at the expense of Leapers Wood who was slowly away but shaped with promise at Carlisle on debut.

The well-bred Francophilia is only 5lbs higher than when winning at Linfield last time and she must hold every chance of following up with Franny Norton again in the plate for Mark Johnston. The each way vote, however, goes to the seven-year-old Ingleby Hollow (4.15) who has won off higher marks than today’s in the past and whose course record reads 12.

Abate (4.45) steps back up to 6f having looked in need of the extra distance when third over the minimum trip at Redcar in a handicap from a mark of 75. Trotter Nicholls’ lightly-raced three-year-old is back in Maiden company this afternoon and Joe Fanning is in the saddle for the first time.

At Wolverhampton this evening, Royal Welcome (8.45) would be a fitting winner with US President Donald Trump due to be officially welcomed on the start of his state visit at Buckingham Palace this afternoon. The filly makes her all-weather debut this evening having finished runner up at this 7f trip at Redcar last month. A half-sister to five winners Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle and she looks sure to go close.

There is a cracking BetVictor-sponsored card at Gowran Park this afternoon and Scheu Time (2.50) reverts to the minimum trip having looked a non-stayer at Cork last time. Kuiper Belt drops back in trip to the minimum distance but would have gone close at Killarney - 2m 6f - last time were it not for a bad mistake three out.

Mill Quest (3.50) is in foal to Mount Nelson but is in the form of her life and is taken to land her hat-trick for Gordon Elliot having scored just four days ago at Limerick under regular pilot Davy Russell.

