Royal Magic can conjure up a win at Newton Abbot

Enable just got the better of a sustained dual with Crystal Ocean in a brilliant King George VI Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. John Gosden’s mare is now 6/4 (from 7/4) at BetVictor for a historic and unprecedented hat-trick of Arc wins at Longchamp in October.

Glorious Goodwood begins tomorrow, and Too Darn Hot is Even money at BetVictor for the Group 1 Sussex Stakes on Wednesday. The colt was back to his best over 7f in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville last time, but he steps back up in trip to a mile midweek. He was reported as not having stayed over Ascot’s stiff mile on soft ground in the St James’s Palace Stakes in June, but connections are optimistic he will get home granted better ground on Wednesday.

At Windsor this evening, Endowed (6.05) ran his best race yet when third at York in a decent nursery last time. That form has already been franked by the winner – Troubadour – and Silvestre De Sousa takes over in the saddle for Richard Hughes this evening.

Clive Cox’s Can’t Stop Now has been given plenty of time to get over what was a moderate debut, but it is too early to give up on this well-bred juvenile. A check of the market is advised.

De Sousa also takes over in the plate on Tom Dascombe’s Zoffee (6.40) who finished second over tonight’s C&D last time behind a potentially well-handicapped rival. The selection is 2lbs higher this evening, but he remains open to considerable improvement at this trip just shy of a mile-and-a-half.

Typhoon Ten (7.15) has been off the track since running with considerable promise on his seasonal reappearance at Nottingham when staying on well over 5f. This evening’s extra furlong looks sure to suit and Hollie Doyle takes over in the saddle in this Lady Riders’ event.

Mums Hope (8.20) ran her best race yet when second at Ascot last time and she can race from the same mark this evening. That was the filly’s first start at a mile and she got the trip well enough although she was beaten 4l. James Doyle takes over in the saddle for Hughie Morrison in the finale.

At Newton Abbot this afternoon, I hope to see Fifty Shades (2.45) go one better than when runner up at Fakenham last time over three miles. The selection had previously won at Warwick over 3m 5f and as a six-year-old he is open to further improvement.

Royal Magic (4.45) was still travelling well when coming down at the 10th over C&D last time and champion jockey Richard Johnson takes over in the saddle this afternoon. Jonjo O’Neill’s As You Like finished runner up in the race the selection came down in last time and looks the obvious danger although the selection meets that rival on better terms today.

The Galway Festival begins this evening and Innisfree (6.25) can one better than when runner up at Naas on debut for Aidan O’Brien and this son of Galileo holds entries in both the Futurity and National Stakes later in the season.

