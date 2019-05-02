Rowley will be saddling three runners at Cheltenham’s final meeting

Britain’s champion point-to-point trainer Philip Rowley saddles three runners as Cheltenham brings the curtain down on another successful season on Friday, May 3.

The popular Race Night, Cheltenham’s only evening fixture, is one of the highlights of year for amateur jockeys and trainers, with a seven-race card made up entirely of hunter chases.

Rowley’s stable star Hazel Hill (Mr Alex Edwards) faces six rivals in the feature £25,000 Timico Mixed Open Gold Cup Final Hunters’ Chase, the culmination of a 14-race series across the country. In order to qualify for the final, horses need to have finished in the first three in any of the Timico-sponsored qualifiers or have won a men’s, ladies’ or mixed open point-to-point.

The 11-year-old Hazel Hill, a prolific point-to-pointer, proved himself the best hunter chaser on either side of the Irish Sea with a commanding four-length victory in the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase over the course and distance at the Festival.

Hazel Hill is now unbeaten in four attempts under Rules and has been successful in 11 of his last 12 starts in point-to-points. The opposition is led by Virak, who has won his two latest hunter chase starts at Ascot and Ludlow, and Master Baker, successful at Newbury on his penultimate outing.

Seven-year-old Caryto Des Brosses is the unknown quantity, having captured a novices’ hunter chase at Stratford on his Rules debut in June, 2018, before returning this year with decisive victories in open point-to-points at Garthorpe in March and Fakenham last month.

The Shropshire handler’s other runners on the card are Salvatore in the £8,000 Connolly’s Red Mills Intermediate Point-To-Point Championship Final Hunters’ Chase and Optimised in the £6,500 Are You Well, I Thought You Were Open Hunters’ Chase.

Cheltenham’s seven-race programme on Friday starts at 5.05pm and ends at 8.20pm, with the Gates opening at 3.30pm.