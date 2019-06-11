Ricciardo and Hülkenberg earn the points in Canada

Renault Sport F1 team secued it’s first double-points finish of the season.

The Enstone team saw Daniel Ricciardo come sixth and Nico Hülkenberg a close seventh in Sunday’s Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix in Montréal.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul said: “This weekend is no more than the blueprint we set ourselves as an objective and the demonstration that we are able to achieve it.

“We need it to continue in the upcoming races and Daniel’s sixth position and Nico’s seventh, the best possible results at this stage under normal conditions, restart our season. The drivers were faultless all over the weekend, Daniel was exceptional in his qualifying lap yesterday, he gave us all a smile nearly as wide as his!”

Ricciardo said: “I did all I could out there and I’m happy with the end result. It’s the team’s first double points of the year and it’s a big one in sixth and seventh, and we can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Hülkenberg added: “It’s an excellent reward for the team’s hard work at both Enstone and Viry and now we have to aim to keep the momentum going.”