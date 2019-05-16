Relief for Steiner as Haas finally deliver in Barcelona

Team boss Guenther Steiner was relieved to see it all come right in Barcelona.

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean delivered their first double-points result of the season in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

It was the Banbury team’s eighth double-points finish since joining F1 in 2016 in the fifth round of the FIA F1 World Championship at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya.

Steiner said: “We maybe lost a couple of points but we’re all happy to move forward from here, everything is fine. It’s been a good weekend points-wise, with getting two cars into the points.

“Hopefully we can learn a lot from the test here, so we can do the same in Monaco and Canada. At the moment it looks like they’ll be a little bit more difficult for us, because of the track layouts, but I think we can still score points.”

Grosjean said: “It’s been a good weekend, we’ve had good pace. Before the safety car we were running on our own, doing a good race, I was happy that.

“The restart was a bit more complicated, it wasn’t ideal for me as I lost a few positions in there. Overall, I’m happy with the way we’ve acted this weekend, happy we’ve shown that the car is fast. Now it’s onto the next one.”

Magnussen added: “It was good race in terms of pace, we had strong pace especially towards the end. I didn’t have that many problems with tyres.

“It’s been much better for us this time. We had a brilliant second pit-stop from the team when the safety car came out.”