Rathnayaka rips through Banbury as they crash to heavy defeat

Banbury crashed to one of their heaviest defeats in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League when they were thumped by Buckingham Town.

Lloyd Sabin’s side lost Saturday’s division one fixture by a massive 129 runs at Buckingham where only three of the visiting batsmen made double figures.

Having won the toss, Buckingham skipper Jonny Cater elected to bat and saw his openers put on 45 runs for the first wicket. Adam King was trapped lbw by Shahid Yousaf for 23 runs and Callum Price soon followed. Banbury enjoyed more success with the ball as the dismissals of Cater and Robert Large saw Buckingham reduced to 95-4.

But opener Leigh Tomlinson was the wicket Banbury could not get and he put on 70 runs for the fifth wicket with Mark Hulbert before he was finally caught by David Whiteley off Ollie Wright for a fine 72 runs.

Hulbert went on to make 46 runs before he was caught by Ollie Clarke off Wright and wickets then fell at regular intervals with Buckingham posting 211-8 from their 64 overs. Wright took 3-45 and Joe Thomas 3-69.

In reply, Banbury were soon in all sorts of trouble. Tom Bartlett went for a duck bowled by Tharindu Rathnayaka with just six runs on the board, followed by Sabin who made 23 runs when he was also bowled by Rathnayaka.

Banbury had no answer to Rathnayaka with the normally reliable Yousaf and Clarke his next victims as the visitors were reduced to 37-4. Joe White (14) and Charlie Hill (19) were the only other batsmen to make double figures as Banbury were skittled out for just 82 runs in the 57th over as Rathnayaka finished with fine figures of 4-27.