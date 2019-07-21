Rana and Whiteley see Banbury home to another double

Banbury completed their second Home Counties Premier Cricket League double of the campaign.

Lloyd Sabin’s side beat Horspath by four wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road where Shazad Rana and David Whiteley produced the match-winning partnership.

Having inserted the visitors, Sabin saw his side once again produce a good display in the field as they took wickets at regular intervals. Jack Wilkins, promoted from the second team, made the early breakthrough, bowling William Robertson with just ten runs on the board.

Tom Coleman and Dominic O’Connor put on 27 runs for the second wicket before Whiteley struck. Coleman was caught and bowled by Whiteley and O’Connor soon followed, bowled for 23 runs by Joe Thomas to reduce the visitors to 39-3.

Stephen Green steadied the ship, playing his part in two key partnerships. Green and Kyle Hopper put on 43 runs for the fourth wicket when Hopper was caught behind by Rana off Whiteley for 25 runs.

Green and Tom Gosford took Horspath on to 144-5 when Gosford caught by Thomas off Ollie Clarke for 37 runs. Green soon followed, caught by Joe White off Thomas for 40 runs and Horspath closed on 153-6 off their 64 overs.

In reply, Banbury made another shaky start, being reduced to 28-3. White, Clarke and Shahid Yousaf all went without making an impression as former Banbury bowler Liam Manley (3-27) enjoyed a purple patch.

Sabin stood firm at the other end, making 26 runs before he was bowled by Lloyd Belcher. Still the wickets tumbled and Banbury found themselves reduced to 57-5 before the recalled Ed Phillips (13) and Rana put on 35 runs for the sixth wicket.

It was left to Rana and Whiteley to see Banbury home in the 56th over. Rana made an unbeaten 39 runs from 82 balls which included two boundaries while Whiteley hit an unbeaten 45 runs off just 62 balls which included three boundaries and two sixes.