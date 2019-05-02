Quarterman getting closer to record in Star time trial

Visiting rider Charlie Quarterman set a great time on Banbury Star Cycling Club’s latest midweek evening 20 km time trial.

Renamed the Laurie Allitt Memorial TT in honour of one of the club’s longest and most dedicated members who died recently, Quarterman got within 33 seconds of ten times British champion Dan Bigham’s 2018 record. In fact, the Holdsworth Zappi rider’s winning time of 25.54 was exactly the same as the previous record set by Jon Simpkins back in 2012.

That great ride put him more than two minutes clear of second-placed rider Simon Smart, who had won both the previous time trials held on the 20km course this season. The pressure was further put on Smart, with Tobias Wiesand returning from injury.

Wiesand was just one second in arrears in third among another good entry of 33 riders who took part on what was a cold and rain threatened evening, with two further riders, Simon Bull and Paul Warren getting below the 30-minute barrier.

A real battle is starting to emerge in the women’s category, which numbered nine on this occasion. Lydia Watts who timed 31.30, again just got the better of Suzy Patience, this time by 20 seconds. They both went faster than the previous week and finished an excellent tenth and 11th overall respectively. Naomi de Pennington was again third on 33.42.

Bull timed 29.21, Warren 29.50, Graham Martin 30.39, Roger Foster 30.50, Lee Heron: 30.57, Barry Duplock 31.26 to make up the top ten.