Quarry Beach can oblige for Candy at Sandown

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Haydock begin their three-day August meeting on good ground this afternoon, but rain is forecast ahead of Saturday’s feature card. We highlighted the fact that BetVictor’s 15/8 for Addeybb for the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes looked a potentially attractive price yesterday and the William Haggas-trained gelding is now into 5/4 after significant support.

Arletta Star was an impressive winner at Chester on good to soft ground last time and she can follow up from a 7lbs higher mark. The runner up has subsequently franked the form – albeit dropped back in trip – and Tim Easterby’s filly would appreciate any of the forecast showers on Thursday.

Classic Charm is the obvious danger and has been raised 12lbs by the handicapper for a facile win at Nottingham on soft ground last weekend. The four-year-old is thus 5lbs well-in, but both her wins have been gained on soft ground and she may need significant rain to follow up.

No Show is out of a 10f winner, but he showed plenty of pace from a wide draw when third at Sandown over 7f last time and Richard Hannon drops his juvenile down in trip to six furlongs this afternoon. I would be disappointed if he didn’t run a big race.

Atheeb (4.00) looked to be crying out for a step up to 7f when runner up at Doncaster over six last time and he is taken to make it third time lucky in the second Novice event on the card. Dane O’Neill is in the saddle with Jim Crowley having a double shift at Brighton and Sandown.

Of the newcomers, marginal preference is for Kevin Ryan’s Throne Hall over King Carney and End Zone. This looks a potentially decent contest with a number of winners likely to come out of the race.

Master McGrath (6.10) was backed into 11/10 favouritism at Ayr over 6f on debut and drops back to the minimum trip at Sandown this evening. Kevin Ryan brings his No Nay Never colt down from north Yorkshire and he was very green in the preliminaries on debut – he should improve with that experience behind him. Stoute’s Vasari looks the main danger and he is another who drops back in trip having shown pace at Chelmsford over 6f on debut.

Native Tribe (6.45) can go one better than when runner up on debut at Newbury over 7f with this evening’s additional furlong likely to show Charlie Appleby’s juvenile in a better light. Ryan Moore rides the Stoute newcomer Jean Baptiste and a market move would be worth noting.

The filly Quarry Beach (8.15) has been knocking on the door in recent starts although I am slightly surprised that Henry Candy hasn’t seen fit to step his three-year-old up in trip given she stayed on strongly when runner up over C&D to a well-handicapped rival last month.

I hope it is a good day for Candy as I am “sweet” on the chances of All Right (3.50) in the 9f Handicap at Yarmouth. The selection has improved in recent starts since being switched to handicaps and Harry Bentley takes over in the saddle this afternoon.

Promote (4.20) was well backed but looked a bit ring-rusty at Wolverhampton on her belated seasonal debut and James Tate’s filly is taken to beat her elders in the 6f handicap under David Egan.

Sir Mark Prescott’s Yvette (5.30) makes her handicap debut stepping up in trip in Newcastle’s opener and she is certainly bred to be better than her opening mark of 58. The filly holds entries on Saturday and Monday and would escape a penalty if she won this evening’s apprentice contest at Gosforth Park.

