Promotion gives Sykes a boost for next event

Jessica Sykes heads to this weekend’s Cardington Canoe Slalom in Bedfordshire, having gained promotion in her last outing.

The Cherwell Canoe Club paddler gained promotion to division three at last month’s Winchester Canoe Slalom.

The sport requires technical ability, speed, stamina and courage, as competitors negotiate a course of gates as quickly as they can.

Sykes had a great race at Winchester, finishing second in a field of ten paddlers in her category.

Following on from her promotion, she was in action again at Stafford & Stone Canoe Club where she raced on moving water which makes travelling through the gates more difficult. If any gates are touched or missed then time penalties are applied to the paddler.

The Blessed George Napier pupil narrowly missed a clear run in her final event. But now she is now preparing for her next race at Cardington, where the competition will be held on an artificial white-water course.