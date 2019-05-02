Professional motocross series heading to Wroxton

The Bridgestone British Masters series returns to the Wroxton circuit for a weekend of two wheeled thrills and spills.

The Bridgestone British Masters is a motocross series consisting of youth, amateur and professional riders contested over six rounds at some of the UK's most outstanding motocross circuits.

Bridgestone British Masters - Wroxton circuit from above

The 2019 campaign began last month at Culham near Oxford. For the second round the competitors, both amateur and professional, are heading to Wroxton Circuit on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

Racing will start both days at 9am with the youth and amateur riders racing on Saturday with Sunday reserved for the professional riders.

In all there are nine groups; Junior 65cc, Small Wheel 85cc, Big Wheel 85cc, MXY2 Youth 125cc, Amateur MX1, Amateur MX2, Clubman, Pro MX 1 / Pro MX2 (combined race but scored separately.)

As an added extra for motocross fans the Wroxton round will see riders vie for the Pro Bridgestone Cup.

This extra, one-off race will take place on Sunday and will consist of the the fastest 20 Pro riders, the fastest ten Amateur MX1 riders and the fastest ten Amateur MX2 riders who will battle it out for the cup.

Bridgestone British Masters is coming to Wroxton

There is also prize money on offer for the top three podium winners, the winner taking away £500.

Wroxton's fast-flowing track with large jumps and a combination of tight corners and fast corners all situated on naturally hilly topography will challenge even the very best professional riders.

This is the second year running the Bridgestone British Masters series has visited Wroxton and the track has recently been revamped ready for the event.

In addition to the racing there will be bouncy castles and quads, sweet stalls, cake and brownie stalls, hot food vans, ice cream and candy floss stalls, clothing stalls and motocross and outdoor accessory stalls.

Bridgestone British Masters

Tickets for the entire weekend cost just £10 for adults, £5 for children and senior citizens with children under five entering free. Tickets are available on the gate only and must be paid in cash. Camping is available at no extra charge.

For more information on the series visit their Facebook page.