Players need to start performing

There will be plenty of hard work in the nets this week, according to Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin.

Another top order batting collapse saw Banbury slip to their second successive Home Counties Premier League defeat at Aston Rowant and Sabin had no excuses. Now he will be looking for his side to get back on track against bottom-of-the-table Tring Park in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road.

Sabin said: “There is no excuse, we just weren’t good enough with the bat or the ball. We need to go away, work hard and hopefully put it right this weekend.

“Good players adapt to the conditions so, regardless of the wicket, we’ve got to make sure we turn up and put in a real performance.

“This division is so tight because each team has got some good players and if you don’t turn up on any given day you will not get the right result. Even though we’ve always done well against Tring Park, they have some dangerous players, real match-winners, so we’re going to have to perform much better.”

Graham Beer is set to miss out while the ever-consistent Richard West is unavailable. Sabin will finalise his squad later this week and knows he needs to get it right on Saturday.