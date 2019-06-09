Phillips puts Banbury back on their way to success

Banbury got back to winning ways in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Lloyd Sabin’s side beat Tring Park by 62 runs in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road where Shahid Yousaf completed his second half-century of the year in a match reduced to 37 overs because of the morning’s rain.

Having been inserted by the visitors, Banbury made a much better start than of late with Sabin (13) and Ed Phillips putting on 48 runs for the first wicket, that of the skipper. Phillips was joined at the crease by the returning Joe White (23) and the pair put on 40 runs for the second wicket.

Phillips was the mainstay of Banbury’s innings as he and Yousaf put on 68 runs for the third wicket. Phillips made 61 runs off 96 balls, including six fours, when he was trapped lbw by Andy Harris.

Yousaf remained unbeaten on 59 runs off just 32 balls, which included four fours and three sixes, as he helped Banbury to 191-4 off their reduced 37 overs.

In reply, Tring Park lost wickets at regular intervals as they slipped behind the run rate. They lost their penultimate three wickets for the addition of just one run and finished well short at the close on 129-9 as Banbury made a welcome return to winnings ways following back-to-back defeats.