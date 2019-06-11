Phillips earns the plaudits for his important innings

Ed Phillips earned his captain’s praise after he played an instrumental part in Banbury’s victory over Tring Park.

In recent seasons, Phillips has been in and out of the first team and, when he’s been called up has rarely opened. But, with Ollie Clarke absent and Joe White returning after injury, Phillips opened with his skipper and laid the foundation for Banbury’s 191-4 total.

Sabin said: “Ed Phillips deserves a lot of credit for that. He’s worked as hard as he has done for the last three years this time.

“Ed would be the first to admit he didn’t have the best season last year so he had a point to prove. At the start of the season, Ed knew that in my plans he would probably start in the second team but with the injury to Joe [White] he got his chance and he took it.

“Although he didn’t score many runs for the first couple of games he got his reward on Saturday. Ed usually opens or bats at three for the second team but when he comes into the first team he generally bats in the middle order.

“Ed has opened for the first team before but we’ve always had a strong opening pair in recent years so he didn’t get his chance too often so hopefully he can push on from there.”