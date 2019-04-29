Phillips and Megson put Banbury on their way

Banbury have booked their place in the next round of the ECB National Club Championship.

Lloyd Sabin’s side beat Beaconsfield by 70 runs in Sunday’s Group 12 fixture at White Post Road where Ed Phillips and Josh Megson produced what proved to be the match-winning innings.

Having elected to bat, Sabin saw his side make a poor start as they were reduced to 36-4. Sabin and fellow Tom Bartlett failed to seriously trouble the scorers, along with new signing Joe White and George Tait.

But Phillips and Megson turned things around with a 147 run stand for the fifth wicket. Phillips made 75 runs from 82 balls which included three flours before he was the first of Dave Heavyside’s victims. Big-hitting Megson produced 65 runs off just 68 balls which included three fours and a six before he was bowled by Heavyside.

Another new addition Dave Eaton added an unbeaten 21 runs on his debut as Banbury posted 213-7 off their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Banbury made early inroads to reduce the visitors to 2-16 before Heavyside steadied the ship an impressive 70 runs off 73 balls that included six fours and three sixes. But once Heavyside had been bowled by Eaton, Beaconsfield had little to offer and they were skittled out in the 37th over.

Banbury entertain Dinton in the HCPL Twenty20 Cup on Saturday.