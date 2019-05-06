Parsons hits a half-century to steer Newington home

Broughton & North Newington got off to a winning start on the opening day of the Oxon Cricket Association campaign.

James Mabbett smashed 115 for Wantage but it was in vain as they fell to a three-wicket defeat against Newington in division three.

David Spencer 56 also shone in Wantage’s 210-5 while Phil Russell took 3-29 but Newington reached 212-7 in reply, Andy Parsons top scoring with 52, Phil Tustian 40 and Stuart Walton 43 despite Oliver Haine taking 4-40.

Hook Norton saw off Radley by four wickets after bowling them out for 95 as Max Harris took 3-20.

Newly-formed Garsington & Cowley began with a two-wicket win at Chipping Norton in division one.

Abdullah Saeed took 3-48 and Bilal Khan 3-34 as Chippy were dismissed for 145, in which Ian Widdows 45 led the way. Garsington & Cowley reached 146-8 as Uzair Ahamd hit 65 while Darren De Bruyn took 3-24 and Danny Molyneux 3-36.

Wolvercote beat Middleton Cheney by 34 runs.

Chris Babbs 30no and Brian George 33 helped Wolvercote to 111-8 while Sam Hanson took 3-24. In reply, Barkat Ahmed 4-28 and George 3-7 soon skittled Middleton out.

Full round-up in this week’s Banbury Guardian.