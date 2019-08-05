Parker and Barnes are tops as Tew race to a big success

Justin Parker and Sam Barnes hit half-centuries as Great & Little Tew enjoyed success in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Tew hammered Charlbury by nine wickets in division four on Saturday.

Charlbury were shot out for 129, Marc Canham taking 5-19 while Ian Widdows hit 66. In reply, Parker (71no) and Barnes (55no) led Tew to victory in the 26th over.

Brackley beat Horspath III by six wickets.

Michael Lowe took 5-50 as Horspath were restricted to 147-9. In reply, Adam Wirth (44), Michael Lowe (37no) and Michael Cartwright (30) all made useful knocks to see Brackley home in the 38th over despite Edward Oakley taking 3-29.

Horley II beat Bledlow Village II by 71 runs in division six.

William Stride (43) and David Quinney (35) helped Horley to 189-9 while Mark King took 5-32 and Jim Spooner 3-43. In reply, Mohammed Fiaz took 4-36 and Louis Yates 3-20 as Horley dismissed the visitors in the 31st over despite the efforts of Marcus Goodchild (35) and Martin Bloomfield (31).

Sandford St Martin II beat Westbury II by 14 runs.

Martin Anson hit 30 runs as Sandford were dismissed for 166 runs with Will Woodward taking 5-39. In reply, Greg Pearson took 5-30 as Westbury were dismissed in the 37th over with Andrew Lees (61) and Tom Boardman (38) top scoring.

