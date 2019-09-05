One more win will clinch second spot

Banbury go into the final game of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign needing one more win to secure second spot.

Lloyd Sabin’s side entertain Buckingham Town in the final division one fixture a White Post Road where the Banbury captain is looking to sign off with a top performance.

Sabin said: “We just need to get seven points from Saturday’s game to finish second but all we’ll be concentrating on is getting the victory. We had a blip at Buckingham earlier in the year when we didn’t perform as well as we should have done.

“If we do perform on Saturday then I’m confident we’ll win the game. I just want us to play some good cricket to round off the season.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success at Finchampstead, Sabin was delighted to see Shahid Yousaf rediscover his form with the bat.

He said: “Shahid [Yousaf] had found ways to get himself out for a few games but he’s been a class batsman for us this year and he produced a fine innings on Saturday. It was also good to see Ollie Clarke get another big score, hopefully they can both repeat that on Saturday.”

Banbury have a full squad available and the only change will see George Tait come in for Matthew Scott.

Sabin will also be keeping one eye on what is happening at Minster Lovell where Banbury second XI can clinch promotion back to the top division in the Cherwell League. With Tom Bartlett in top form, Banbury should have too much for lowly Minster Lovell.

Sabin said: “I know they could still win the league but the main thing is they finish second. If they put in the work this week I’m sure they will do it.

“Tom Bartlett has been working hard, he’s been getting runs for the seconds but just can’t quite crack it in the Home Counties League. All he can do is keep scoring runs which is what he’s doing.”