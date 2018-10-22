Nunneley at the double to earn Banbury a late point

Banbury have the opportunity to leap-frog London Wayfarers in the South Premier Hockey League.

Steve Brooker’s boys drew 3-3 with Tunbridge Wells on Saturday which leaves Banbury in fourth place in the table ahead of this weekend’s trip to the capital.

Banbury survived early pressure from Tunbridge in Saturday’s fixture to take the lead. But the helter-skelter encounter ended all square thanks to Josh Nunneley’s late equaliser, his second goal of the game, after the visitors twice led.

Huge early pressure rocked the home side in the first ten minutes with the visitors winning but failing to convert a series of penalty corners. Having survived the early onslaught, Banbury fought back with Adrian Simons winning a penalty corner midway through the first half which was slammed home by Nunneley.

The second half started like the first with Banbury on the ropes, conceding a series of short penalty corners. But this time the defence could not hold out with Sam George putting a looping scoop past home keeper Fergus Dunleavy.

Ben Allberry then threaded a needle at the near post to take the visitors into the lead shortly after the restart.

But Banbury’s attacking style, bolstered by Steve O’Connor back to his best and George Brooker returning to the side, got the hosts back into the game when a move down the left through Rhys Potter and Richard Foreman won a penalty corner. The home side tried a well practised training ground move which saw O’Connor level from close range.

The visitors forced their way back into the contest with Ollie Woodcock finishing yet another penalty corner move to restore their advantage. But Banbury stormed back with Nunneley finishing another corner, this time on the rebound to level scores with only five minutes to go. Smelling victory, Banbury forced forward creating opportunities to take the lead but squandered a last second chance to claim the points.