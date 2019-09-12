Munro will complete Arden's line-up for remaining races

Abbie Munro will complete Arden Motorsport’s F4 British Championship line-up for the remainder of the season.

Munro – the latest Young Racing Driver’s Academy (YRDA) graduate to make the step up into the series – has previously raced in the UK’s Northern Formula Ford series and Champion of Brands event after a silverware-laden karting career.

Starting in the Cadet ranks, Munro then worked through the Mini Max and Junior X30 categories before contesting Junior Rotax and moving to Senior Rotax in 2018, putting the foundations in place for a switch to single-seaters.

She joins new team-mates Bart Horsten, Tommy Foster and Alex Connor in Arden’s race-winning line-up for the final three events at Knockhill, Silverstone and Brands Hatch (GP). Beyond that, the focus for the Scottish racer is building up as much experience as possible ahead of a possible full-season campaign in 2020.

Arden F4 team manager Gary Ward said:

“Everybody at Arden Motorsport is delighted to welcome Abbie into our British F4 team, starting next week at Knockhill. She’s proven in testing and through the YRDA that she’s ready to take this next step in her career and I’m confident she’ll work well with Bart, Tommy and Alex right from the off.

“Obviously it’s extra special for her making her debut in front of a home crowd at Knockhill. The aim for her over these last three events is just to absorb as much information as she can, build up some experience and then look towards 2020.”

Munro added: “I’m very excited to be joining the British F4 grid with Arden, starting at Knockhill. I am really grateful to Garry Horner, the organisers, my family and sponsors for giving me this wonderful opportunity and I intend to make the most of it.

“Making my F4 debut at the home of Scottish motorsport in front of a home crowd is a dream come true for me. Then to race at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix and Brands Hatch, which I recently visited to watch the final round of W Series, means I will have the opportunity to race at three of the most iconic tracks in the UK.

“Thanks to Arden and the Young Racing Driver Academy my preparation could not have been better and I’m hoping to use the last three rounds of the 2019 season as a springboard to achieving my target of securing a place on the grid for a full campaign in 2020.”