Mockler leads the way as Banbury get back on track

James Mockler led the way as Banbury II edged a tight contest in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Banbury II saw off Bicester & North Oxford by 17 runs in Saturday’s division two fixture.

Mokler (97), Thomas Bartlett (74) and Richard Simpson (38no) helped Banbury to 269-7 while Matthew Woods took 3-34. In reply, Bicester were restricted to 252-7, despite 91 from Dan Savin and 88 from Adam Stapleford-Jones while David Whiteley took 3-60.

Joe Fox led the way as leaders Cropredy maintained their 100 per cent record with a crushing five-wicket win at Leighton Buzzard.

Ed Somerton took 4-38 as Leighton Buzzard were dismissed for 206 runs in which Olly Woodward (67) top scoring. In reply, Fox (77), Brad Ward (53no) and Edward Somerton (32) led Cropredy to victory in the 44th over.

In division four, Great & Little Tew edged out hosts Charlbury by one wicket in a thriller.

Charlbury were all out for 235 with Charlie Sinton (40), Tom Nash (34) and Ben Geeson-Brown (32) leading the way while Toby Parker took 3-34 and Charlie Gaskin 3-45. In reply, Toby Parker (71) led Tew to 239-9 in the 48th over, with good contributions from Aluptageen Maqbool (54) and Sam Barnes (49no).

Horspath III beat Brackley by 33 runs.

Craig Wharton (34) and Alex Thomas (33) top scored as Horspath were dismissed for 175 runs while Joshua Rowland took 3-16 and Keith Cartwright 3-32. In reply, Craig Wharton (34) and Alex Thomas (33) kept Brackley in contention but Mohson Rana (4-36) and Josh Richardson (3-50) ended their resistance in the 41st over.

