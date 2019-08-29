Miss Tynte can defy a penalty to land the spoils at Uttoxeter

We've teamed up with BetVictor's Charlie McCann to preview the day's racing.

We highlighted the prospects of John Gosden’s Forest Of Dean for the Cambridgeshire ahead of his latest win at York and the three-year-old is now 8/1 favourite at BetVictor for the 1m 1f cavalry charge over the Rowley Mile – and a furlong! – next month.

Charlie Fellowes King Ottokar met trouble in running in a moderate Group 3 at Salisbury last time returned to a mile and the additional furlong of the Cambridgeshire should suit. As long as there is a bit of cut in the ground he must have a very good each way chance. He is currently 10/1 at BetVictor and if he got soft ground on the day he would be hard to beat.

The Trader was mugged on the line at Hamilton last week and is, arguably, a winner without a penalty at Chelmsford this evening. That said that was not the strongest of races and I am a big fan of the unbeaten Dubai Warrior (7.15) who is ridden by Frankie Dettori for the first time this evening.

The selection has won both starts on polytrack and steps up to 10f for the first time tonight. The son of Dansili is only 16/1 at BetVictor for the Champions Stakes at Ascot next month – such is his reputation - and really ought to be up to defying an opening mark of 98 despite having the worst of the draw.

Nazeef (7.45) must defy a 7lbs penalty for landing a Newmarket maiden over 7f on her second start. The second and third home on the July course have subsequently franked the form and this well-bred filly can be another winner for the Gosden yard.

Kensington Art did us a favour when running away with a Catterick Handicap by 14L last week but that was not much of a race and he may go off a false price this evening carrying just a 7lbs penalty.

Volcanique is no star but she carries just 7st 12lbs this evening and a market move would be worth noting in the finale. Barca (8.45) finally got his head in front over C&D last time stepped up to 2m for the first time. That was his first win in 15 starts but he is only 3lbs higher this evening and might be open to improvement now that connections have realised he is a thorough stayer.

At Uttoxeter this afternoon Miss Tynte (2.50) has been raised 15lbs for scoring at Worcester a week ago such was the ease of her success. The mare carries just a 7lbs penalty today and looks as if her recent wind operation has done the trick.

Vif Argent (4.20) only got as far as the second at Bangor last time – didn’t jump into the back of Zolfo as has been reported elsewhere – but looked on good terms with himself as he continued to jump the fences without jockey Lee Edwards. The selection can take a liberty with his fences but carries just 10st today and, if his jumping holds up, he must go close.

Snapdragon Fire (2.10) makes his chase debut at Southwell and certainly has the scope to jump the larger obstacles but will he be as effective going left-handed. All three career wins have been gained going right-handed and only three of his 14 career starts to date have been going anti-clockwise.

