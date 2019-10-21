Mills bags a brace as Bulls charge back to form

Banbury Bulls recovered from last weekend’s setback to secure all five Wadworth 6X South West One East points at Old Patesians.

A brace of tries from Jacob Mills and an impressive performance from Kallum Dixey helped Bulls to a 12-36 win on Saturday.

Matt Goode made eight changes to the starting line-up from last weekend. Caleb Shepherd, who came through the Colts set-up, started for the first time after moving back from Australia, and had an impressive debut.

A late pitch inspection was passed but the conditions underfoot certainly weren’t easy. The Banbury pack set the tone early, driving a scrum over the Old Pats try line before Jacob Mills got the ball down for an early score.

Following a huge hit from Joe Mills, Bulls turned the ball over on the edge of the 22. A couple phases later Dixey ran a brilliant line to smash through the home defence before bundling over the last man for a try in the corner.

Bulls were soon back in the Pats 22. The pack won another penalty at the scrum and, with the advantage, Justin Parker darted down the blind-side before playing in Joe Mills to score in the corner.

Alex Caviezel Cox converted with the toughest kick of the afternoon for a 17-0 lead and Bulls secured a try bonus point before halftime. Bulls kicked for the corner after winning a penalty, Chris Davies overthrew his man at the line-out but James Leonardi caught the ball before diving over and Caviezel Cox converted.

Bulls got off to the perfect start in the second half. Caviezel Cox charged down a kick before picking up the loose ball and diving over.

Jacob Mills scored his second try after a fine break from Tom Macdonald. Quick hands played in Mills to dot down to the right of the posts and Caviezel Cox converted.

Old Patesians picked up two late scores from replacement James Astley, one of which was converted by Marcus Raymond.