Megson gets his England call-up to face Wales

The Ashes second Test get under way on Thursday at Lord’s but for one Banbury cricketer it’s all about Sunday’s international in Wales.

Neil Megson has been called up by the England Over-50 team to face Wales in Neath this weekend. The Banbury 3rd team wicket-keeper, who turned out for many years for the first XI at White Post Road, said: “I had a call on Tuesday from the team manager informing me I have been selected to play. Surprised doesn’t even come close and I’m obviously delighted to be asked.

“I know the two first choice keepers are involved in a rearranged Over-50s quarter-final that was abandoned on Sunday and that game is being replayed this week. But I had a good game in Kent two weeks ago where one of the selectors saw me, and have been consistent all season.

“Losing the two lads at short notice I was fresh in his memory when they needed a wicket-keeper at short notice, right place, right time I guess. What’s going to be a bit weird is I don’t know any of the England players but know a lot of the Welsh lads as they are in Oxfordshire’s qualification group and we play them every year.

“I have had a good season with the county over-50s so I’m delighted to have been selected. My fingers are crossed for the weather to hold, I’ve just had a look at the weekend forecast and it’s mixed bag!”