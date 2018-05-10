McNeil’s rink leads the way for Central

Banbury Central beat Thame 73-49 in the first round of the Oxford Bowls League Cup.

Keith McNeil’s rink of Stuart Boyd, Jim Gow and Andy Wilkin roared away to a 19-4 lead but then dropped a seven to give the Thame four some hope. It was quickly dashed on the next end with Central picking up a six and they ran out 29-14 winners.

Nigel Galletly’s rink of Ian Gilbert, Bob Joiner and Nick Spencer won 13 of the 18 ends in a very tight game which was 4-4 after six ends and neither side scoring more than a two on any end in the match. Central then put a run of good ends together and won comfortably 17-7.

Les Campion’s rink of Dave Green, Michael Andrew and Ian Whelpton was also tightly contested, 5-5 after six ends, but winning 12 of the 18 ends saw then run out 15-10 victors.

The only loss was Will Campion’s rink of Alan Carter, Luke Gilbert and Graham Morbey, who won nine of the ends but dropped a few larger scores and lost 12-18.

Central now travel to Watlington in the last eight of the competition.

Banbury Central started their campaign to try to retain the OWBA League crown with a trip to Oxford City & County.

After a keenly fought match, Central lost 50-46, despite winning on two rinks.

Caroline Campion, Helen Young, Jane Williams and Melody Sykes won 18-17 while Carole Galletly, Pam Shepherd, Sue Winter and Eloise Jones won 21-9 but Mo Cox, Sue Waring, June Bone and Jenny Williams lost 7-24.