Malik does the damage as Cropredy slip up again

Cropredy lost their second Cherwell Cricket League game in a row as Wolverton Town won by two wickets in Saturday’s division two fixture.

Haroon Malik (4-35) and Idrees Butt (3-46) combined to dismiss Cropredy for 146, then Asad Mahmood hit 43 in Wolverton’s 150-8.

Richard Simpson took 5-45 and Dave Eaton 4-41 as Banbury II hammered hosts Leighton Buzzard by seven wickets.

Buzzard were all out for 146, and then Alistair Short hit 51 not out to steer Banbury to 147-3.

In division one, Tiddington racked up 278-7 declared in 51 overs but hosts Westbury clung on for a draw.

Matthew Johnston (92) and Will Goodman (78) were in form for the visitors, before Ben Smith took 3-43 in Westbury’s reply, but they held on at 185-7.

Steve Dobson smashed a brilliant 126 as Sandford St Martin beat Thame Town II by six wickets in division three.

Earlier, Thame had set 199-7 as Tom Goffe took 3-47, before Dobson took centre stage.

Banbury III shocked former leaders East Oxford with a 12-run win.

They set 166 all out in 51.3 overs, before Ian Bryan took 5-34 as East Oxford fell for 154.

Horley crashed to a 174-run defeat at Great Brickhill II, who set a massive 306-6.

Horley never got close as Ahad Khan took 7-39 in their 132 all out.

In division four, Great & Little Tew marched to an eight-wicket win at Long Marston II.

Toby Parker took 5-37 and Jack Belmont 4-40 in Marston’s 175 all out, then Tew cruised to 179-2 as Parker hit 75.

