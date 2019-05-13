Magnussen and Grosjean deliver double points finish in Spain

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean delivered their first double points result of the season with seventh and tenth respectively in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The fifth round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship Sunday at Circuit de Barcelona saw the Banbury team record it’s eighth double-points finish since joining the Formula One ranks in 2016.

It’s been a good weekend points-wise, with getting two cars into the points Team boss Guenther Steiner

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: “We maybe lost a couple of points but we’re all happy to move forward from here, everything is fine. It’s been a good weekend points-wise, with getting two cars into the points.”

Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton led every lap from second on the grid to beat his pole-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas across the finish line. That completed a fifth consecutive one-two finish by the Brackley team this season.

It was Hamilton’s 76th career victory, his third of the season and fourth at Barcelona. Rounding out the podium was third-place Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Renault Sport F1 team drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hülkenberg finished 12th and 13th for the Enstone outfit.