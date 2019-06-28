Liberty Beach can return to winning ways at Sandown

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

The declarations came through for Saturday’s Coral Eclipse and dual Arc winner Enable (10/11 at BetVictor) will face seven rivals in the Group 1 contest. The Dante winner Telecaster is 14/1 with BetVictor and if there is a threat to the brilliant mare perhaps Hughie Morrison’s stable star will provide it. I am convinced you can put a line through his Derby form.

The first day of Sandown’s Eclipse meeting is Friday’s highlight and, in the opener, I feel Karl Burke’s three-year-old Exalted Angel (1.50) can follow up his win at Maison-Laffitte when he made all against his own age group in a three-year-old maiden.

The selection was raised 5lbs in the handicap for that success but must carry a 6lbs penalty this afternoon making him 1lb ‘wrong’ at the weights, but I don’t think that will stop him. The classic generation have won two of the last four renewals of this sprint and I feel Tinto should not be overlooked having met trouble in running at Windsor earlier in the week.

Liberty Beach (2.20) travelled like a class act in the Queen Mary last time and the Hilary Needler winner is taken to return to winning ways in the listed Dragon Stakes again over the flying five furlongs. The selection has a good draw in stall two although she may need luck in running from that stall as she got the breaks when scoring at Beverley.

The listed Gala Stakes is a quality contest with Elarqam (3.25) I felt ran a career best when third at Royal Ascot in the Wolferton Stakes on ground, arguably, softer than ideal. The selection carries a 3lbs penalty for his fluent Goodwood win at this level back in May, but I hope he is up to the task despite being drawn out on the wing in seven.

No three-year-old has been successful in this contest in the last decade but the lightly-raced Fifth Position receives plenty of weight from his elders. A market move would be of interest.

Jazeel (4.00) is closely matched with Elector on their respective seasonal reappearances but the selection improved for that run when second at Epsom on his last start and he is just 1lb higher this afternoon. The selection is drawn in stall two and ‘head waiter’ Jamie Spence may need luck in running inside the final couple of furlongs.

One of the most interesting runners on the card is Mutaabeq who won both turf starts in Ireland for Dermot Weld and makes his first start in Britain for Marcus Tregoning today. The four-year-old has been gelded since his last start which was on the all-weather at Dundalk back in October.

At Doncaster, Bint Soghaan (3.05) can go one better than when runner up at Chepstow over a mile to a more experienced odds on rival. She drops back in distance by a furlong and gave the impression that this 7f trip would see her in an even better light despite swishing her tail.

Arctic Ocean (4.10) can follow up her recent Beverley success for Sir Michael Stoute in the 12f Fillies’ handicap which has attracted just four runners. The selection is 1lb worse off with Archie Watson’s Dorah on previous Leicester form, but I feel the Stoute filly showed improved form at the Humberside track and is taken to reverse the placings.

