Levene on mark but Cole sinks Banbury

Banbury lost 2-1 at Trojans II in Saturday’s South Clubs Women’s Hockey League fixture.

Trojans started the division two fixture strongly, piling pressure on to Banbury but strong defensive work from Charli Price and Ali Sturla kept the home forwards subdued and possession was not converted into chances.

A hard-working Banbury side struggled to keep possession against the well-disciplined opposition and some quick breaks led to a succession of short corners, two were well-executed by Nyssa Cole from the top of the D.

Banbury responded by upping their game with some good flowing moves up front but they were unable to convert their chances.

After the restart, every player stepped up and Banbury started the better of the two sides, their work rate and team play surprising Trojans. Good runs up front eventually led to Molly Levene reducing the arrears following a stunning run from Natasha Roberts through the middle of the pitch.

Banbury pushed hard for an equaliser until a yellow card for Sturla reduced the pressure on Trojans allowing them back into the game. Despite finding themselves a player down and under increasing pressure, the Banbury defence held firm.