Leaders make it four wins from four with another big victory

Banbury Bulls made it four wins from four in Wadworth 6X South West One East.

The early leaders produced an impressive 55-15 victory over Chippenham at the DCS Stadium on Saturday. Justin Parker and Duncan Leese bagged a brace of tries as Bulls secured another five points.

Bulls were forced into a late change after captain Ian Isham was taken ill overnight and Chippenham took the early lead through a Tom Douglas penalty.

From the restart Bulls got straight into the Chippenham 22. The backs got the ball wide and Duncan Leese drew the last man before playing in Parker down the right for the first try.

Bulls increased their lead following a penalty, they kicked to the corner for a five metre line-out. The forwards showed good skill to get Chris Davies close to the line before the hooker darted his way over for his third try in as many games. Parker got a second try in a near repeat of his first. Leese broke down the right flank before drawing the last man and playing in Parker before adding the conversion.

Just before halftime, pressure told when Ben George whipped a pass to Jacob Mills who ran a great line to dart over and Leese converted for a 24-3 interval lead.

After the restart, Dan Brady chipped over the top and the opposition full-back could only gift the ball to Alex Caviezel Cox who sprinted his way under the posts and Leese converted.

Leese got his deserved try when he spotted a gap in the Chippenham defence and sprinted over in the corner. Will Thurlow was yellow carded and Chippenham took advantage with Kieran Atkin going over.

Chippenham reduced the deficit when Oli Alcorn broke through the Banbury line before off-loading to Reuben Barnett and Douglas converted.

Brady scored his fifth try of the season when he broke down the left before chipping over the top and beat the opposition full-back to the ball before sprinting over and Leese converted.

Straight from the restart, the backs countered from their own 22. Caviezel Cox and Brady combined well before releasing Leese who sprinted over in the corner.

Bulls added one more try before full-time when George’s clever back pass found James Jennings who skipped through the gap before touching down under the posts and Leese converted.