Leaders are given a scare as Banbury produce best yet

Despite seeing his Banbury side thwarted twice in as many days, manager Steve Brooker remains optimistic.

After three consecutive South Premier Hockey League defeats, Banbury put in their best performance and claimed a point against leaders Spencer in a 4-4 thriller in division one.

That was followed by Sunday’s England Hockey Cup second round thriller against National League outfit Oxford Hawks which ended 1-1 with Banbury losing 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out.

On Saturday, Banbury started with a sense of urgency and purpose that has been lacking recently, creating chances from the start. They rocked the visitors when Simon Boardman finished a long pass from Jaz Singh.

But a defensive lapse allowed Spencer an easy route down the middle of the pitch within a minute as Matt Pacey levelled. The visitors took the lead through a Neil Hamilton penalty corner against the run of play.

Banbury won a penalty corner which was slammed home by Josh Nunneley to again level. But the visitors took a halftime lead with a last touch from Ross Watkins.

After the restart, George Brooker completed a sublime move. A cross field aerial pass from Josh Nunneley to Tyson Nunneley saw his pass find Brooker who netted from close range.

The game continued at a frantic pace with Banbury taking the upper hand as Joe Allen scored with only ten minutes remaining. The visitors threw themselves into the attack to gain a penalty corner that was fizzed home by Hamilton.

Right at the end the ball fell to Jonny Stirrup on the top of the visitors D but he saw his shot go wide.

For Sunday’s EH Cup game, Banbury called in keeper Jamie Lamb and fielded new signing Waqas Akbar.

Lamb kept the National League side at bay until the last moments of the first half and saved one of the penalties in the shoot-out. Akbar marked his debut with a well taken goal and almost won it when his shot hit the post in the last minute.

Brooker said: “We have been strengthened by the return of Louis Harris and recruitment of Aaron and Waqas to play our best games and score our goal of the season so far against the leaders. We then outplayed a National League side only to be denied a place in the next round of the cup by the post.

“We have finally put together good spells that have lasted almost entire games, if we play like that every week we will get ourselves back into promotion contention.”