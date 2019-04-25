Layton makes it on to the podium after final battle

Will Layton made it on to the podium at Lydden Hill on Monday.

The Banbury driver competed in round two of The Toyo Tyres British Rally Cross meeting in Kent.

After a fifth place finish at the opening round at Silverstone last month, the 17-year-old racer was able to take full advantage of Saturday’s three-hour test session.

With the forecast to be hot and dry all weekend, chassis set-up was going to play a big part in lap times and Layton was able to make small changes with big gains all day.

Race day saw a huge spectator numbers at Lydden Hill and again the Suzuki Swift race series, ran by Peter Gwynne Motorsport, held the biggest grid.

Layton is the youngest senior competitor and in only his second race showed his hand in heat one were he secured second.

Lining up in heat two again starting from third, Layton took the joker lap straight away and made ground to move up the positions.

Lap three saw Layton take the lead, only for the race to be red flagged due to an incident which resulted in an overturned car.

Layton kept his cool and again took the lead from the restart to go on and win.

For the semi-finals, Layton was consistent and set a fast time. Due to the size of the grids, securing positions in the final and getting pole was all down to who set the fastest time.

Race officials called for the track to be wetted down to reduce the dust which gave the second semi-finalists an advantage.

From pole, Layton was into the lead and made sure every lap was a qualifier, pulling away from the chasing pack.

On lap two, a huge crash saw Nakita Abramov summersault through the air ending up on his roof in the barriers.

The race was stopped for the recovery of Abramov’s car and the track was now dry.

From the restart, Layton took control from the green light to the chequered flag with a dominant win to securing again the fastest time and be on pole for the final in only his second Swift Sport Rally Cross event.

Lining up against older and more experienced drivers, Layton was next to championship leader Dom Flitney.

The green light saw Flitney and Layton neck and neck into the first turn but Flitney emerged first from the corner.

Giving chase, Layton posted the fastest times of the two drivers but it was not enough to take the lead.

But Layton secured his first podium with a well deserved second place.