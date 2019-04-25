Lay misses his chance at Oulton Park

Having qualified fourth for the opening round of the Radical SR1 Cup at Oulton Park, RAW Motorsport’s Julian Lay had a possible podium in his sights from the two races.

But it was a disappointing start as Lay slipped to sixth on the opening lap, with Shipston-on-Stour team-mate Gavin McAlpine just outside the top ten.

Lay had been chasing Ross Elliot for several laps, but when his rival entered into a duel for fourth, there was drama on the horizon.

With both of the fourth-placed duellists spinning off independently on lap eight, Lay was suddenly back into fourth, where he remained for the rest of the race.

For the second race Lay started in third and McAlpine was in 11th as they came to the grid, but once again the opening lap proved costly.

Lay had fallen to seventh and was in that position when the safety car intervened after four laps. Three laps later the green flag was waved for a three lap sprint to the flag.

Despite securing his fastest lap of the race on the last lap, he was still seventh at the flag.

For McAlpine, a place gained on the opening lap was enough to secure his top ten target however, as he retained the place throughout.