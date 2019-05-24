Larner and Harte lead way as Banbury secure fourth

Banbury & District Canoe Club came fourth in their first outing in the Hasler Series Southern Region series.

Top performances came from Will Larner and Lizzie Harte at Basingstoke.

Larner had a strong start in his division seven K1 race and was able to settle into a leading pack of three. The pace was intense and Larner could not hold on to the leader. He had to battle it out with a Basingstoke Canal paddler, just getting the upper hand in the sprint finish, gaining promotion.

Harte also had a strong start in her division ten K1 race that left her in second position, but on her own. She led the remainder of the race to finish second.

The division four K2 race was dominated by Andy Flack and Max Davison with Annelies Flack and Isla Johnson coming first and second respectively, two minutes ahead of their nearest rivals.

Chris Hills and Ray Pearce were in a pack of five boats, behind the first placed crew. They had to bide their time working the waves generated by the boats around them before powering through to second place in a sprint finish.

Hills and Simon Petersen had a poor start in their division seven K2 race and had to work their way through the field to eventually claim third place after a tiring slog. Joe Ellis worked hard to get fourth place in division 8 K1 and was promoted.