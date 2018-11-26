Lapper and Jones double up to earn first success

At long last, a first victory of the season for Banbury.

They deservedly gained their first win of the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League campaign with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Buckingham II.

The opening period of Saturday’s division three fixture was even with Banbury applying pressure all over the pitch. They were awarded a short corner and a powerful strike from Sadie Lapper put Banbury ahead.

That stirred Buckingham into action and they were awarded two short corners in succession, the first saved by Jackie Cunningham and second put wide. Buckingham equalised when a mazy run from Holly Churchill saw her beat Cunningham.

As halftime approached, Pip Jones and Grace King combined for Tasha Roberts to round the keeper and restore Banbury’s lead.

After the restart, Maddy Hunt scored from the edge of the D. Buckingham earned another short corner but Cunningham saved well. Almost immediately, captain Becca Atkins slid a pass to Lapper who bagged her second goal.

Buckingham struck back with Churchill finding the corner of the goal and with ten minutes remaining Banbury were reduced to nine players following two yellow cards in quick succession.

But Jones made the points safe when he strike looped off a defender’s stick and into the net. The impressive Molly Levine and her midfield team-mates continued to apply pressure and Banbury were awarded a short corner which Jones converted.