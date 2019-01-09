Lainchbury and Roberts secure their places in county team

Banbury Harrier Tilly Lainchbury showed her winter training is paying off with a strong run on Sunday at the Oxon Cross Country Championships resulting in a silver medal.

With some good league results under her belt this season, Lainchbury stayed towards the front of the under-13 girls’ race throughout. On a dry and fast course at Horspath, Oxford she finished well to maintain her second place.

That guarantees her a place in the Oxfordshire team at the inter-counties cross country meeting to be held in March in Loughborough.

Also booking his place in the Oxfordshire team was Banbury Harrier Daniel Roberts with a very fast finish in the under-17 men’s race, securing him a bronze medal.