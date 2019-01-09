Lainchbury and Roberts secure their places in county team

Banbury Harrier Tilly Lainchbury took silver in the Oxon Cross Country Championships
Banbury Harrier Tilly Lainchbury showed her winter training is paying off with a strong run on Sunday at the Oxon Cross Country Championships resulting in a silver medal.

With some good league results under her belt this season, Lainchbury stayed towards the front of the under-13 girls’ race throughout. On a dry and fast course at Horspath, Oxford she finished well to maintain her second place.

That guarantees her a place in the Oxfordshire team at the inter-counties cross country meeting to be held in March in Loughborough.

Also booking his place in the Oxfordshire team was Banbury Harrier Daniel Roberts with a very fast finish in the under-17 men’s race, securing him a bronze medal.