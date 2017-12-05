Knox leads Harriers to superb win

Owen Knox led Banbury Harriers home to victory in Sunday’s Oxford Mail Cross Country League fixture.

Due to a last minute course confirmation, numbers were slightly down in the second fixture of the winter.

The Carterton course was fast and flat with several twists and turns and, from Harriers’ point of view, the best race of the day was the under-15/17 boys’ race.

From the gun Knox, Skip Snelson and Reuben Trotter took the race on in first, second and third, closely followed by Daniel Roberts in sixth. Knox strung the field out with a strong and consistent run and, going into the second lap, the Harriers trio kept their top three positions with a ten second gap between them.

A well paced second lap by Swindon Harrier Max Sockett saw him break up the Banbury stronghold. But the Banbury boys were rewarded with first team place by a big margin with Knox in first, Snelson third, Trotter fourth and Roberts sixth.