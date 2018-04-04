Jennings beats the elements in opener

Richard Jennings took the honours in Banbury Star CC’s opening weekly Wednesday evening time trial season with victory in the traditional five-mile Come and Try TT.

The time trial took place on the mainly flat course from Gaydon to Kineton and back. In spite of a bitterly cold evening and a dark threatening sky, 32 enthusiastic riders turned out to brave the conditions and post some decent times.

Several first timers competed, as did a competitive selection of riders from neighbouring clubs, which included current course record holder Jennings (Army Cycling Union).

A relatively short and fast course often produces some very close times and, while Jennings again maintained his form with a convincing 35-second winning margin, those behind him recorded some very close times.

Simon Kisley came fourth and was the first Banbury Star rider home while Lydia Watts, the best placed first lady, finished just one place outside the top ten with a time of 12 minutes 45 seconds.

Jennings won it with a time of 10.44 minutes, followed by Sam Harding in 11.19 with Tony Kiss third in 11.35.

Star rider Kisley timed 11.42 and he was followed home by Jonathan Ward who recorded 11.46.

Cameron Foster timed 12.02, followed by Lee Heron who clocked 12.03, Luke Sherlock came home in 12.04, Mark Boyles timed 12.25 and Michal Wisowski finished in 12.43.