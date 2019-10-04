Jackson fights back to retain his title

Dominik Jackson successfully defended his Radical Challenge title to be crowned 2019 champion in the challenge decider at Donington Park.

In doing so, Jackson became the first driver in the series to claim back-to-back titles.

Jackson arrived at Donington Park as the leader and with high hopes of retaining his title for the RAW Motorsports team.

Jackson had to endure a roller-coaster weekend in challenging conditions to achieve his goal.

Entering the season finale 57 points ahead of 360 Racing’s Jérôme de Sadeleer, and with Fix Auto with Hart GT’s Jac Constable still in the picture, Jackson saw his advantage cut to 35 points after de Sadeleer’s race one dominance.

The former SR1 Cup champion then took up the title lead following Jackson’s DNF on Saturday afternoon. In the end, a stellar drive from 15th on the grid, perfect pit-stop timing and heart-breaking issues for de Sadeleer ensured Jackson’s double glory.

Following his success for the Shipston-on-Stour based team, Jackson said: “I’m just letting it sink in really. It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster the last 48 hours. To drop from 57 points ahead to two behind was pretty hard.

“I just tried to remain optimistic. Starting at the back in the wet I had a bit of advantage as I could work my way through.

“It was a mix of things that gave us the win. We called the pit stop at the right time, Jérôme had an issue in his stop and the safety cars affected us in different ways, I was thankful to get to the end. The RAW Motorsports guys have done a fantastic job, especially this weekend.”

With RAW drivers taking four of the top six positions in the final championship standings, it’s been a very successful year, Jackson taking his second title, with John Macleod, Elliot Goodman and Spencer Bourne in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.