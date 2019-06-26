Jackson completes double hat-trick

RAW Motorsport’s Dominik Jackson sealed an historic double hat-trick of victories in a thrilling final round conclusion to the 22nd Radical Spa Festival.

The repeat of his outstanding 2018 form at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit saw the reigning champion return to the UK back at the top of the title table for the Shipston-on-Stour based team.

Jérôme de Sadeleer had looked set to take a maiden home race win, having past pole-sitter Jackson on the opening lap and taken off at a blistering pace to build up a near-on five second lead.

However, a safety car period – caused by Kasper Jensen’s excursion at Campus – which coincided with the pit window opening 20 minutes into the 50-minute endurance race saw Jackson seize the opportunity to dive into the pit lane.

Meanwhile, de Sadeleer stayed out until just three minutes of the ten-minute pit stop cycle remained, leaving him to re-join down the field in 13th.

With the shock re-shuffle at the front of the field, Jon MacRae – racing in only his second Radical Challenge event having obtained his racing licence just a few months ago – led into the closing stages after a stellar opening stint which took him up to third before the pit stops.

But with Jackson and Hart GT’s Jac Constable waiting to pounce, a gripping fight unfolded and the lead changed hands several times, MacRae putting up a stout defence while Jackson struggled for pace on the straights.

But, with 12 minutes remaining, Jackson made the decisive move and continued on a clear run to the flag. Constable, who delivered the stand-out drive of the day from the back of the field, also seized the opportunity to slide through to salvage an otherwise disappointing weekend.

A delighted Jackson said: “I couldn’t believe it really. We were focusing on second place because of the success penalty. The safety car got in the mix and gave us a massive opportunity.

“I think there was a lot of luck in that the pit lane opened between Jérôme [de Sadeleer] crossing the line and myself, that was a really good call from the team.

“When I came back out I had Jon [MacRae] in front of me who was pretty good at defending. It wasn’t easy but I eventually got past and just kept my head down with Jac [Constable] behind me.”