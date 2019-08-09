Impressor can reward Tregoning’s faith at Salisbury

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Heavy rain is due to hit the south of England today and there is also an unsettled forecast for Newbury ahead of Saturday’s feature card. The Group 2 Hungerford Stakes is the feature contest and BetVictor’s 3/1 joint favourite Sir Dancealot did us a favour when winning the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time.

David Elsworth’s five-year-old did the Lennox/Hungerford double 12 months ago and would hold outstanding claims on good or faster ground. John Quinn’s Safe Voyage has been well supported (4s from 5/1 with BetVictor) in the likelihood of soft ground and I also feel the three-year-old Space Blues – dropping down in grade – enters calculations.

The feature race at Salisbury this afternoon is the Listed Upavon Stakes for fillies and mares over 10f. The ground is described was described as good on Tuesday morning, but it seems safe to assume that conditions will be soft for the eight-race card.

Fanny Logan (3.50) would have been a confident selection on good or faster ground but John Gosden’s filly appreciated the drop back to today’s trip when scoring at York last time. The filly can compromise her chances by racing too freely, but she was more amenable to restraint in her first-time hood on the Knavesmire and soft ground form is thin on the ground in today’s field. Henry Candy has saddled the winner of this corresponding race three times in the last five years and is double-handed today but Fanny Logan gets the vote.

Marcus Tregoning believes his Impressor (2.20) is well above average and he ran an excellent race on debut when fourth in a hot Goodwood maiden despite meeting trouble in running. Martin Dwyer keeps the ride this afternoon and the stable won the corresponding race three years ago.

Rewaayat (2.50) failed to settle when a beaten favourite over 6f on heavy ground at Leicester last time and I would imagine Jim Crowley will make his way to the favoured stands’ rail from his good draw in stall nine. As a son of Pivotal the selection should cope with today’s ground and the drop back to the minimum trip is considered a plus.

Fabulist has been withdrawn on account of soft ground twice already this season even though she is bred to appreciate cut in the ground. Sezim (3.20) has improved since dropped back to a mile in recent starts and is only 3lbs higher than when scoring at Chester last time. His previous second at Yarmouth was gained on soft ground and he is taken to follow up his recent win on the Roodeye.

Stay Forever (4.50) is only 3lbs higher than when scoring over a Mile at Sandown last time under today’s pilot Marie Perrault. The three-year-old filly has run well over 6f here on soft ground in the past and the classic generation have won the last couple of renewals of this ‘Hands & Heels’ race where jockeys can carry whips but are not allowed to use them.

They go at Kempton this evening and African Swift (6.10) shaped with considerable promise at Goodwood on debut and is taken to break her maiden tag despite having the worst of the draw in stall seven.

There is plenty of pace in the 6f Nursery and Hubert is much respected having scored at Ffos Las last time, but the vote goes to Endowed (6.40) who made most to score at Windsor last time and ran a cracker from a 1lb lower mark in a decent York nursery on his penultimate start.

