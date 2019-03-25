Hunt bags a brace to keep survival hopes alive

Banbury have taken their relegation fight to the final day of the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League campaign.

They entertain Wycombe knowing a victory should keep them in division three for another season following Saturday’s vital victory at relegation rivals Buckingham II. The 4-1 victory was enough for Banbury to finally move off the bottom of the table at the expense of Buckingham who must win at Reading to have any chance of staying up.

Banbury were strong from the off, keeping the ball in the attacking half for almost all of the first half. Ruth Tuthill scored the first goal from a great short corner but Buckingham quickly replied with an equaliser from Fi Farley.

Banbury continued to fight hard enabling them secure a short corner and they regained the lead through Maddy Hunt.

In the second half both sides battled hard but Banbury were able to come out on top with Hunt scoring from another short corner and Caitlin Wasserman secureing all three points. Both teams worked consistently but Banbury came out on top with an outstanding team effort.